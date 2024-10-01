Newborn Mouse Rescued From a Snake and Delivered to Her Human Via Uber Refuses Release Into the Wild

A kind stranger contacted wildlife veterinarian Shannon James, saying that he had just rescue sweet little baby mouse from the jaws of a snake and reached out to her as she was on the wildlife rescue list. The man was too far away for James to reach him that night, so she had the idea of putting the mouse in a box and then seeing if an Uber make the delivery. Not only did the driver agree, but he was very considerate of the delicate life he was transporting.

My Uber driver was so nice he told me “oh I took such good care of her I put her in the front seat”. He actually put the seat belt around the box that she was in and he said “I didn’t run the air conditioner you know I kept it nice and warm in here”.

Once the mouse, whom she named Uba, was safe, Shannon went about hand feeding her every few hours until Uba was strong enough to stand on her own. Now Uba accompanies Shannon wherever she goes. Shannon said that Uba is free to leave at any point but doesn’t want to.

She’s wild mouse, so if she ever wanted to go, of course, that is completely in her right but she has not ever seemed to even want to leave my side. She has every opportunity to jump off of me and go off into the wild but she doesn’t want to go.