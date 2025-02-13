Tiny Rescued Bird Comforts Clients While They’re Getting Tattooed

South African tattoo artist Rebecca Claxton explained how a tiny bird, whom she’d hand-raised after a fall from the nest, became the unofficial mascot for the Matriarch Tattoo Shop, comforting clients who were getting their tattoos or just poking around to say hello.

She hatched in a nest in a tree, fell out into the middle of the road where I found her, and ended up back home with me where I syringe fed her for a few weeks. She had full roam of Matriarch Tattoo, and guests loved her company while getting tattooed, or just popping in for a chat and a Bird visit.



Claxton had to close shop when she moved to Plymouth, England and unfortunately, the bird could not go with her. Luckily, Claxton found a good home for Bird where she is safe and loved.

My heart broke when I had to emigrate and plans to take her with to the UK turned out not viable or safe. But she is incredibly happy and healthy with her new mom back in Durban where she gets plenty of sunshine.