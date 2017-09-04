Laughing Squid

Nervous Reporter Reluctantly Picks Up a Brown Brain Shaped Blob From a Vancouver Lagoon

Martha Perkins, editor-in-chief of the Vancouver Courier in British Columbia, very tentatively stepped into the Lost Lagoon of Stanley Park, poked her hands in the water and very nervously lifted out a brown, brain shaped blob. Luckily, Celina Starnes of the Stanley Park Ecology Society was nearby to takeover and explain that the blob was actually a colony of single celled animals called bryozoans.

It is actually an animal. It’s a colonial animal so it’s kind of like a blob so you’ll have one individual tiny animal, a single cell and they’ll reproduce asexually and then develop an entire colony that’s the size of, like a partially deflated basketball.


