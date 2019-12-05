Movie Fan Turns His Basement Into a Perfect Replica of a 1980s Video Store for His Giant Video Collection

The person behind the online video store Nostalgia Video transformed his basement into a perfect replica of a 1980s video store. The videos from his immense personal collection are all stacked neatly on display shelves and even feature movie-size boxes of candy on the endcaps.
He explains why he decided to do this on his site.
Nostalgia Video is a 100% online video store that has been built from the ground up right in my basement. Nostalgia Video’s goal is to use social media as a way to connect people all over the world, to share the warm memories of yesteryear, and ensure the nostalgic feelings of years gone by, live on forever.
via Boing Boing