Classic Dungeons and Dragons Modules Hilariously Renamed to Match What the Art Shows on the Cover

Gamer Meghan Nicolle Lawson of Dungeons and Dragons Memes has presents a series of classic D&D modules that have been humorously renamed to match the actions taking place on the cover.

via Geek Girls, Geeks Are Sexy