Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Classic Dungeons and Dragons Modules Hilariously Renamed to Match What the Art Shows on the Cover

by on

Gamer Meghan Nicolle Lawson of Dungeons and Dragons Memes has presents a series of classic D&D modules that have been humorously renamed to match the actions taking place on the cover.

via Geek Girls, Geeks Are Sexy


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved