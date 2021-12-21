A Remote Controlled Robotic Dog Inspired by the Design of Theo Jansen’s Walking Strandbeest Sculptures

The Q science channel engineer skillfully built a remote-controlled dachshund with legs inspired by the same mechanical design pioneered by Theo Jansen for his Strandbeest kinetic sculptures. The pup was built out of plywood and responded to a controller that was also made in the shape of a little wiener dog.

If you want a dog but for some reasons can’t – here is an answer. Build robotic dog out of plywood. It won’t replace the real dog, but better than nothing

The unique design coincidentally gave the wooden canine the very distinctive waddle of the dachshund breed.