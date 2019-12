Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A seemingly young reindeer sidled up to a plate glass window at the Aurora Borealis Observatory in Senja, Norway and proceeded to ram the window with his antlers. The reindeer had been knocking at the window for a little bit before a loud noise sent him scampering away into the snow.

Reindeer in our living room here.

