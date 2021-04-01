Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Herd of Reindeer Create a Defensive Cyclone With Their Bodies When an Arrow Flies Overhead

by on

Reindeer Cyclone

In a whorling clip narrated by David Tennant from the PBS/BBC series Wild Way of the Vikings, a herd of magnificent reindeer create a giant swirling cyclone with their bodies when an arrow flies overhead. This amazing coordinated maneuver is used to confuse and scare off predators together.

See how a herd of reindeer move together like a swirling cyclone as a form of defense.

Filmmaker Andrei Golovnev also captured incredible footage of a reindeer cyclone on the Kola Peninsula in Russia that’s located in the Arctic Circle.

via Science Girl


Host your WordPress site on Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved