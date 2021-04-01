A Herd of Reindeer Create a Defensive Cyclone With Their Bodies When an Arrow Flies Overhead

In a whorling clip narrated by David Tennant from the PBS/BBC series Wild Way of the Vikings, a herd of magnificent reindeer create a giant swirling cyclone with their bodies when an arrow flies overhead. This amazing coordinated maneuver is used to confuse and scare off predators together.

Filmmaker Andrei Golovnev also captured incredible footage of a reindeer cyclone on the Kola Peninsula in Russia that’s located in the Arctic Circle.

via Science Girl