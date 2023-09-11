Cute Red Panda Enjoys a Tasty Variety of Yummy Treats

A friendly little red panda named Moshu enjoyed a variety of yummy treats while showing off his cute face to the camera on a hot day at the Oregon Zoo.

Moshu came to the Zoo in 2019 as a part of the Species Survival Plan for red pandas and to reunite with his longtime companion Mei Mei.

Moshu came to Oregon on a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan for red pandas — a cooperative program among zoos that helps create genetically diverse, self-sustaining populations to guarantee the long-term future of animals. …The two furry tree dwellers can be found in the red panda habitat located in the heart of the zoo, near the train station and the Education Center.