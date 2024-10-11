Red Hot Chili Peppers Play an Amazing Live Cover of ‘Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)’ in 2004
Red Hot Chili Peppers performed an amazing cover of the classic Looking Glass song “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” for the audience at the 2004 Rock Am Ring Festival at Nürburgring race track in Nürburg, Germany. The plaintive song about a barmaid who lost the love of her life to the sea, maintained the theme of heartbreak, even as the band rocked out.
Red Hot Chili Peppers perform a cover of Looking Glass Brandy, live at Rock Am Ring, Germany – 5 June, 2004.