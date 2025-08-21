How To Recognize the Red Flags of Cruelty Within a Relationship



An animated essay by the very insightful School of Life explores the psychological mindset of those who cannot recognize the red flags within a relationship, allowing themselves to be cruelly treated by another person in their life.

There’s a familiar expression that captures a deep psychological truth: ‘when people tell you who they are, believe them’. …

They also explain the origins behind the lack of self-esteem to allow such treatment, the unwillingness to believe such things about a beloved person, and how that cycle finally breaks.

Even though the signs may have been piling up and all our true friends knew it from the start, once we wake up and learn to properly believe the negative verdicts we’re being served up…We need to finally and fairly give up on those who betray us. In order to recover a lost loyalty towards someone we’ve neglected and disrespected for far too long, our vulnerable, worthy, true, intelligent selves.