A Quietly Beautiful Classical Guitar Medley of Songs From the Soundtrack of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Talented musician and dedicated gamer Nathan Mills of Beyond The Guitar performed a quiet but absolutely beautiful classical guitar medley of songs from the soundtrack of “Red Dead Redemption 2”.
Red Dead Redemption 2 guitar medley featuring That’s The Way It Is, May I Stand Unshaken, Cruel Cruel World, See The Fire in Your Eyes, and Outlaws From The West from the Red Dead Redemption 2 official soundtrack.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Guitar Medley
Full video: https://t.co/9EIsLWVc1C#RDR2 pic.twitter.com/6otDn7Jqx0
— Nathan Mills (@beyondtheguitar) December 1, 2018