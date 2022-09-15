Recycling Denim Into Fashionable Eyeglass Frames

Artist Jack Spencer of Mosevic Eyeware creates fashionable eyeglass frames out of reclaimed and recycled denim on tools he designed himself.

Jack Spencer started making glasses over 10 years ago. Now he runs his eyewear business, Mosevic, out of Cornwall, England. He creates glasses out of resin-infused recycled denim.

Denim squares are soaked in a material-specific resin and then trimmed to shape and style. After which, the newly fabricated frame is assembled with hardware and adornment. Spencer came up with the idea to do this in 2011 and has been refining his wares ever since.

I came up with the idea of infusing denim with resin in 2011 and I soon started playing around with the material, making (very rough) prototypes of the sunglasses. I knew that I could develop something very unique, but I didn’t know what the end result would be like. Hundreds and hundreds of prototypes later, having tried so many different ways of making them, these sunglasses are finally at the standard I have been aspiring to.