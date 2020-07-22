An Incredible Recursive Self Portrait Series That Builds Upon Itself With the Inclusion of Previous Scenes

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artist Seámus Wray created a series of incredible recursive self-portraits that kept building upon each other by including the previous scenes. Calling the series “selfportraitception”, Wray first drew and painted himself. He then drew and painted a picture of himself of him painting himself. This pattern continued three more times and culminated with a multi-layered final portrait that included a white cat.

I painted myself painting myself drawing myself painting myself painting myself painting myself.

via Neatorama