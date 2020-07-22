Laughing Squid

An Incredible Recursive Self Portrait Series That Builds Upon Itself With the Inclusion of Previous Scenes

Artist Seámus Wray created a series of incredible recursive self-portraits that kept building upon each other by including the previous scenes. Calling the series “selfportraitception”, Wray first drew and painted himself. He then drew and painted a picture of himself of him painting himself. This pattern continued three more times and culminated with a multi-layered final portrait that included a white cat.

I painted myself painting myself drawing myself painting myself painting myself painting myself.

