In a clip from PBS two-part episode entitled “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod“, a realistic spy tuna captured the incredible strength and grace of spinner dolphins as they prepare to perform the incredible acrobats for which they are famously known. The episode continues on May 9, 2017 on PBS.

Spy Tuna, an underwater animatronic camera, follows a ‘super pod’ of spinner dolphins. Spinners are known for their twisting aerial jumps, which no other dolphin species can accomplish.