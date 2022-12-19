A Realistic Rendering of the Garage in ‘Rick and Morty’

Yakutian 3D Artist DESIGNBYFEO created an incredibly realistic animated rendering of Rick Sanchez‘s garage from Rick and Morty, hilariously placing various unfamiliar items from a different universe inside.
Rick is not happy that someone is bringing items from different universes to his garage…
The garage was made using Unreal Engine 5 and Rick’s voice was created using AI technology. The artist also put a number of recognizable references around the garage.
Made on Unreal Engine 5. Sound design by me. Rick’s voice is developed by a neural network created by Ayyyple and Ibob012 (Text to Speech uberduck.ai). Lots of references and easter eggs!
via The Awesomer