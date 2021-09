How to Make a Realistic Cat Out of Felted Wool

Artist Yamanono shared a wonderful series of videos that show how to make an incredibly realistic brown and white cat using a variety of felted wool techniques from head to tail. The process requires a steady hand and light touch, the results prove it’s certainly worth it in the end.

I made a cat (Kijitora / white) with wool felt and made a video of the process.

Yamanono also created an orange and white cat in much the same manner.

via The Awesomer