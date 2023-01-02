Artist Makes Realistic Eyeball Jewelry and Installations

60 Second Docs visited with Rhys Kelly, an artist who creates hand-painted replica eyeball jewelry, statement pieces, and installations using a secret formula that makes them look as realistic as possible.

I paint eyballs. I don’t paint the veins I use yarn but some of it’s a secret so I can’t say all of my magic. To make a small custom eye, it takes me about five to seven hours. I would describe my art as realism with the twist of fairy magic and trippiness.

Kelly’s work can also be purchased through her Etsy shop.