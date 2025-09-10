The Real Names of Characters From ‘The Simpsons’

Linguist Patrick Foote of Name Explain dove into the history behind the real and full names of characters from The Simpsons that are normally known by their last name or other abbreviated monikers.

This show has been around for a seriously long time. And as the show kept going and going, many of these characters who came into being a simple one-dimensional caricatures have gone on to become far more developed. And over the years, their full names have actually been revealed to us, even though many are still known by just their nickname or first name.