Clever Raven Catches a Snowball With His Beak

A very clever raven named Kyle expertly caught a snowball in his beak that was thrown to him by his humans at Island Raptors after a snowfall in the Cowichan Valley on Victoria Island in British Columbia.

Just like us humans, some birds prefer to stay cozy and sheltered from the snow, while others—like our friend Kyle—absolutely thrive in the winter wonderland!

