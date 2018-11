An inquisitive cat in the Luxembourg city of Esch-sur-Alzette, saw something move across the street and immediately trotted over to investigate. Upon discovering it was a rat, the cat began the chase. This tough little rat, however, turned right around and instead became the chaser instead of the one being chased, nipping at the poor kittie’s heels all around the streets.

via Digg