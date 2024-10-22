Incredible Rare Footage of a Silverback Gorilla Mother Snuggling Her Babies

Nature cinematographer Vianet Djenguet and his crew captured incredible footage of a silverback gorilla snuggling her babies and feeding one of them. This is a very rare scene to film, however Djenguet, who became a familiar sight with the gorillas, was careful to keep quiet and out of the way.

As the gorilla troops become more comfortable with filmmaker Vianet Djenguet and his group, they reveal the most intimate parts of family life. During this time, a mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.

The ‘Silverback’ Series

This footage is part of the BBC/PBS series Silverback, which is an eye-opening documentary about saving this critically endangered animal.

Follow filmmaker Vianet Djenguet as he documents a grueling but vital mission to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback, in a last-ditch effort to save the critically endangered Eastern lowland gorillas from extinction.