Random Strangers Explain ‘Game of Thrones’ in 15 Seconds to Someone Who Has Never Seen the Show

Fast Company producer Maxwell Mueller, a rare person who has never watched an episode of Game of Thrones, approached strangers wandering through Washington Square Park and asked them to describe the series in 15 seconds or less. Mueller also asked them to re-enact a scene from the series, what they expected for the finale season, whether or not he should watch it and if the series is as childish as it sounds.

It’s definitely not childish you give it a shot and you’ll like it…killing murder mayhem incest that’s not necessarily childish… there’s dragons too. Dragons are always cool… these are really badass dragons …one might say adult dragons.