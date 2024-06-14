‘The Ranch Kitty’ Loves to Ride Horses

A really cute tuxedo cat named Edith Whiskers (The Ranch Kitty) who lives on a ranch, prefers to spend her time with horses and loves to go for rides. Edith’s human said that he’s not that much of a cat guy, but Edith doesn’t act like any cat he knows.

That’s the ranch kitty. I’m not a cat guy. I wouldn’t call myself a cat guy. She’s not a human cat, like she’s not a cat human.

Another Tuxedo Cat Joined the Family

Another cat named Cupcake not only joined the ranch family, but has the same fondness for horses as Edith.