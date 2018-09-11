Laughing Squid

Rami Malek Talks About His Incredible Experience Playing Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor Rami Malek talked about his experience of portraying Freddie Mercury in the highly-anticipated upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, how he wore prosthetic teeth to further resemble the late singer, and how he felt honored by the approval of Freddie’s Queen bandmates, friends and family. He also related a funny, but slightly cruel trick he played on actor Ben Hardy, the actor who portrays drummer Roger Taylor in the film.

“Keep Yourself Alive” is one of the most incredible, hard to replicate drum solos that Roger
Taylor does. …Because Roger Taylor and Brian May had been around a lot, I thought i’d work this in with the AD and convince the young man playing roger taylor, Ben Hardy, that he’s going to have to do this. …Oh, he was just — stayed up in his trailer and wouldn’t come out for a while.



