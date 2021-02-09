A Short Film That Offers a Rare Look at Daily Life in Pyongyang, North Korea on a Rainy Day

The Brazilian directing duo of José Menezes and Lucas Justiniano, collectively known as CINZA collaborated with Nowness (previously) to create an incredibly moody short film that offers a rare look at daily life in Pyongyang, North Korea during a rainy day. The muted colors and the dreary weather gave the film a true sense of the past, even though it was filmed in 2020.

Having the ultra-secretive North Korea as a subject imposed many obstacles whilst capturing the images due to restricted movements and constant supervision. Through these images and sounds, we look to evoke and shed light at the tense atmosphere of a country that looks displaced in time and space.

via Vimeo Staff Picks