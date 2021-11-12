The Slow Mo Guys Build a Rainbow Fire Tornado

Gavin Free of The Slow Mo Guys decided to combine the prominent features of two previous experiments – a fire tornado in 2015 and rainbow-colored flames in 2016 – to create a rainbow fire tornado. Free poured flammable torch fuel into a burn barrel that was surrounded by fans. As the flames caught, the fans were turned out and a colorful fire funnel was created. He captured this incredible sight at 1000 FPS slow motion, making the colors pop.

Gav creates something that has almost certainly never occurred in nature, a multicoloured fire tornado… and it looks MENTAL in 4K slow mo.