The Self-Loathing Radiohead Song ‘Creep’ Reimagined as Slow Swinging Honky-Tonk Tune

The always creative Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It quite hilariously reimagined the seminal Radiohead theme “Creep” as a slow swinging honky-tonk tune, making the self-loathing song sound even more pitiful than it already was.

“I don’t belloooonng here…” Thom Yorke, Nashville, TN