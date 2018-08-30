Clever Racoon Uses Problem Solving Skills to Open a Series of Gates That Lead to an Awaiting Treat

In an adorable clip from the BBC One series Animals Unexpected, a clever racoon named Rascal demonstrates her problem solving skills in real time. Presented with the challenge to open a series of gates to get to a stalk of broccoli at the end, Rascal ably goes about unlocking each gate, including the really difficult one that requires a bit of concentration, until she makes her way to her awaiting treat.

Racoons are as clever as monkeys… so what puzzles can Rascal tha racoon solve to get to a tasty treat?