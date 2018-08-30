Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Clever Racoon Uses Problem Solving Skills to Open a Series of Gates That Lead to an Awaiting Treat

by at on

Problem Solving Raccoon Opens Gate

In an adorable clip from the BBC One series Animals Unexpected, a clever racoon named Rascal demonstrates her problem solving skills in real time. Presented with the challenge to open a series of gates to get to a stalk of broccoli at the end, Rascal ably goes about unlocking each gate, including the really difficult one that requires a bit of concentration, until she makes her way to her awaiting treat.

Racoons are as clever as monkeys… so what puzzles can Rascal tha racoon solve to get to a tasty treat?



Subscribe to the Laughing Squid Newsletter
Sign up to receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish.

Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP