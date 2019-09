Drone racer Viggo Koch very skillfully sent his flying machine into the air to chase after Valkyria, a roller coaster at the Liseberg amusement park in Gothenburg, Sweden. Valkyria is considered to be the highest and longest coaster in all of Europe, yet the drone kept up and captured absolutely amazing footage of the ride.

Epic drone chase of the ride Valkyria in Liseberg, Gothenburg, Sweden.

via The Awesomer