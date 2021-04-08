Oddly Adorable Sets of Tiny Raccoon, Possum and Crow Finger Puppets by Archie McPhee

Online novelty retailer Archie McPhee has released a trio of new finger puppets in the shape of tiny raccoons, possums, and crows, each appearing to be really cute in a their own way.

Crows get a bad rap, but they’re actually one of the smartest animals in the world. …When you put on these Finger Possums, it’s like your hand is a trash can full of delicious rotting food. …Finger Raccoons are ok if you want to use them during the day, but they prefer to be nocturnal. …They have endless mischief to get into, whether it’s tipping over your garbage can, breaking into your kitchen, or making a new home in your attic.