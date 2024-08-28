Baby Raccoon Follows His Kitten Best Friend Into the House Through the Front Door

A really adorable baby raccoon named Roscoe followed his kitten best friend through the door into Sadie Eversole‘s home.

This is a daily occurrence here at our household constantly waiting and scratching at the door for it to open.

As it turns out, Roscoe is very much a part of the family. He had fallen out of a tree and the family rescued him. This happened just after their beloved adult raccoon Rocket had passed.

We added a new member to the family. Meet Roscoe…I still miss Rocket all the time but I’m thankful this guy fell from a tree… literally. He’s safe and happy.

Roscoe is absolutely obsessed with the household cats.

Rocket’s best friend use to be dogs and puppies, well Roscoe’s best friends are his kittens