Baby Raccoon Follows His Kitten Best Friend Into the House Through the Front Door

@sadieeversole1

This is a daily occurance here at our household?? constantly waiting and scratching at the door for it to open. #bestfriend #beautifulfriendship #racoonsoftictok #fyp??viral #roscoetheraccoon #fypage #kittens #eversolefunnyfarm @Eversole27 @Sadie Eversole @Sadie Eversole @Sadie Eversole

? Stealthy mischief(1088178) – KBYS

A really adorable baby raccoon named Roscoe followed his kitten best friend through the door into Sadie Eversole‘s home.

This is a daily occurrence here at our household constantly waiting and scratching at the door for it to open.

As it turns out, Roscoe is very much a part of the family. He had fallen out of a tree and the family rescued him. This happened just after their beloved adult raccoon Rocket had passed.

We added a new member to the family. Meet Roscoe…I still miss Rocket all the time but I’m thankful this guy fell from a tree… literally. He’s safe and happy.

@sadieeversole1

We added a new memeber to the family. Meet Roscoe? Timone is not to happy about it? i still miss Rocket all the time but im thankful this guy fell feoma. Tree… literally. Hes safe and happy #eversolefunnyfarm #racoonsoftictok #roscoetheraccoon #cute #cuddlebuddy @beckywallin67 @Sadie Eversole

? WILDFLOWER – Billie Eilish

Roscoe is absolutely obsessed with the household cats.

Rocket’s best friend use to be dogs and puppies, well Roscoe’s best friends are his kittens

@sadieeversole1

Dont be suspicious! Just some kittens all hanging out. Rockets best friend use to be dogs and puppies, well Roscoes best friends are his kittens #kittens @Sadie Eversole #eversolefunnyfarm #racoonsoftictok #roscoetheraccoon #cute #beautifulfriendship #dontbesuspicious #fypage @Sadie Eversole @Sadie Eversole

? original sound – Sadie Eversole
@sadieeversole1

He get sad everytime we shut the door to the kitty water. Becasue he splashes it EVERYWHERE!!#beautifulfriendship #racoonsoftictok #fyp??viral #roscoetheraccoon #fypage #eversolefunnyfarm #love @Eversole27

? original sound – Sadie Eversole
@sadieeversole1

Cant go anywhere without him trying to tag along #eversolefunnyfarm #racoonsoftictok #roscoetheraccoon #cute #fypage @Sadie Eversole @Sadie Eversole

? Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts