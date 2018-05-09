A Rescued Raccoon Repeatedly Drags His Human’s Hand Back to Where He Stopped Petting Him

An absolutely adorable rescued, domesticated raccoon was lazing on the sofa with his beloved human, enjoying a really yummy back rub. Whenever his human stopped petting him however, the little Procyon reached out his front paw and dragged his human’s hand back to the same spot where he was previously petting.
