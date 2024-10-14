Rescued Raccoon Loves to Dig Through All the Drawers In Her Human’s House

An adorable rescued raccoon named Biscuits is a wonderfully curious animal who loves to take over her adopted human Susan‘s side of the bed. She also loves to dig inside each of the drawers of the house and go to sleep.

Biscuits has the biggest obsession with drawers. She would start with the lowest dresser, pull it out, climb to the next one, pull it out. she makes a nest in there. It’s an everyday thing.

Biscuits came to Susan and her husband after their kids had already grown up and moved out of the house, so she gets a great deal of attention.

My bond with biscuits is like no other. We thought we were officially empty nesters and then Biscuits came around. She keeps us on her toes. She’s always getting into something and we love it.

@biscuits416

All Biscuits can say is, its been quite a week! TGIF EVERYONE!!!???? #raccoon #raccoons #raccoonsoftiktok #raccoonlife #raccoonmemes #raccoonlove #cuteraccoon #mood #tgif #cuteanimals #cuteness #raccoon

? Sunshine – WIRA
@biscuits416

Biscuits loves her drawers. I should say my dresser drawers but they seem to have been taken over by her. So spoiled! #raccoon #raccoons #petraccoon #fyp #fy #foryou #goodvibes #cuteanimals #mischief #shredder #shenanigans #pets #cuteness #funnyanimals #drawerlife #spoiledpets #mapache #raccooneyes

? Akon’s Beautiful Day – Akon
@biscuits416

Todays mission: squeeze into the top dresser drawer while the drawer is halfway closed. Watch to see if she accomplishes the mission!??? #raccoon #pets #animalsoftiktok #reel #goodvibes #raccoonsoftiktok #behappy #smile #fy #foryou #fyp #raccoonlife #mapache #petraccoon #cuteness #drawerlife #vibewithus #goodmorning

? Action, Mission Impossible Wind? – Isao Kaneko
@biscuits416

Just a raccoon in a box. Just a regular day around here. #raccoon #chillin #cuteness #fyp #raccoonlife #behappy #smile #fy #raccoons #petraccoon #cuteraccoon #foryou #raccoonsoftiktok

? Rockin – Chris Alan Lee
@biscuits416

Biscuits demonstrating the art of utter relaxation. Shes perfected it! #raccoon #raccoons #trashpanda #raccoonlife #drawerlife #animallove #petlove #cuteraccoon #happyraccoon #sleepygirl #cuteness #sleepytime #raccoonsoftiktok #animalsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #livingherbestlife

? Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design
@biscuits416

Biscuits favorite pastime is ripping up materials until they are turned back into threads. This is her drawer of old clothes snd rags do she can rip to her hearts content #workingninetofive #raccoonsoftiktok #biscuits416 #ms_biscuits #raccoons #shredder #cuteanimals #funnyanimal videos

? 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton

Biscuits certainly reminds me of our very own Belladonna Nightshade.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts