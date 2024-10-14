Rescued Raccoon Loves to Dig Through All the Drawers In Her Human’s House

An adorable rescued raccoon named Biscuits is a wonderfully curious animal who loves to take over her adopted human Susan‘s side of the bed. She also loves to dig inside each of the drawers of the house and go to sleep.

Biscuits has the biggest obsession with drawers. She would start with the lowest dresser, pull it out, climb to the next one, pull it out. she makes a nest in there. It’s an everyday thing.

Biscuits came to Susan and her husband after their kids had already grown up and moved out of the house, so she gets a great deal of attention.

My bond with biscuits is like no other. We thought we were officially empty nesters and then Biscuits came around. She keeps us on her toes. She’s always getting into something and we love it.

Biscuits certainly reminds me of our very own Belladonna Nightshade.