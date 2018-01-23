Gritty Parody Trailer Imagining What Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Film Might Look Like

Back in December 2017, it was confirmed that director Quentin Tarantino would be developing a Star Trek film written by Mark L. Smith of The Revenant. Nerdist celebrated the news by creating a fantastic gritty parody trailer, using footage from the classic Star Trek: The Original Series, that imagines Star Trek as a Tarantino style grindhouse b-movie.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Loading...
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.