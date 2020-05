Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Filmmaker Sean Reynard, while in his bespectacled, short-banged Quentin Smirhes (previously) character, performed a unique but amazing lip-synch to the incredibly to The King’s Singers complicated a capella version of the Albert Hammond song “I’m a Train” while dressed in a yellow turtleneck and a pair of oversized tighty-whities. Smirhes did his best imitation of a train during his performance.

Here are The King’s Singers performing their a capella cover of the song.

via The Awesomer