Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Brilliant Comparison of Queen’s 1985 ‘Live Aid’ Show With the Staged Remake in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

by at on

Is this the real life or is this fantasy?

Hong Kong video editor This Game Is Easy brilliantly juxtaposed the video footage of Queen‘s 1985 Live Aid performance against the staged version for the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in a side by side comparison. While the scripted version does vary greatly from the real show due to the need for story resolution, actor Rami Malek absolutely channeled the heart, soul and creative vitality of the late great Freddie Mercury.

I recently saw Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters and right as the Live Aid part started I was so surprised at how accurate it is to the original live performance. I wanted to compare it side by side but noticed it doesn’t work well as half the songs are cut and the songs are edited so I decided to make a comparison.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP