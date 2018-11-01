Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Sorrowful Beauty of ‘Innuendo’, the Lesser Known Musically Complex Operatic Anthem by Queen

by at on

With the upcoming release of the Freddie Mercury biopic on November 2, 2018, the knowledgeable music essayist Polyphonic makes a beautiful introduction to an operatic Queen song that is lesser known than the one performed carside in Waynes World. The song, “Innuendo”, may not be as ubiquitous as “Bohemian Rhapsody”, but it is no less fascinating and musically complicated as its predecessor.

There’s one Queen song that’s always lured me like no other in some ways it seems more a symphony than a song. It’s got half a dozen different movements and one of the most memorable guitar solos of Queen’s career and in front of this music it has lyrics that are raw and human. It’s epic in scope and dramatic in execution. The kind of thing that only Queen could ever pull off.

“Innuendo”, which was also the album title, was release in 1991, nine short months before Mercury’s tragic death.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP