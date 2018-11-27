The Surviving Members of Queen Reflect Upon the Genius of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ In Great Detail

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the release of their iconic song “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 2015, the surviving members of Queen re-released the 2002 documentary Inside the Rhapsody, which takes an in-depth look at the history of Freddie Mercury’s song.

The video features interviews with guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and engineer Justin Shirley Smith from 2002, each of whom reflect upon the genius of the song and of the brilliant musician who conceived it.

Here’s the original music video from 1975.

