A Literal Interpretation of the Lyrics to Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Told Through Internet Memes

Musician Luke Maynard, who is a dedicated fan of the band Queen, collected and created a series of Internet memes that literally interpret the lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody. After he posted these images on social media, his friend Luke helped him organize and get the the proper licensing needed to make a proper “Bo-Meme-Ean Rhapsody” video.

Welcome to the Official Bo-Meme-Ean Rhapsody fan video!. Initially, I just collected all the images and captioned them (lyrics by Freddie Mercury), and put them in order. But when I made the image folder public & shareable on Facebook, it went viral and exploded in about 3 days. My friend Jamie was kind enough to put these things in sequence, timed perfectly, and YouTube was kind enough through their licensing deals to put the REAL SONG on it.

