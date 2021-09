The always amusing Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It quite hilariously mashed the lyrics from the iconic Queen song “Another One Bites the Dust” with the rather distinctive instrumental “Tequila” from the 1985 Pee-wee Herman movie Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. The combination is surprisingly fitting despite the vast difference in styles.

Two icons, together at last. I ruined “Another One Bites The Dust” with the help of Pee-wee Herman. Apologies in advance.