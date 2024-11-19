Why One Quarter of All Human Bones Reside in the Feet

Reid Reimers of SciShow explained how humans evolved from certain ancestral species to have 26 bones reside in the feet. This is one quarter of all human bones. It turns out that this incredible number of bones allows for increased dexterity and flexibility.

Stability is key for joints that act as long stiff levers to support running, for example. In that case, bones can fuse together or are lost over time…On the other hand, or foot, having more joints and bones means you can increase your flexibility and dexterity, performing lots of different movements with those little mitts.