Qoobo, A Comforting Faceless Plush Robot Pillow That Wags Its Tail and Purrs Just Like a Cat

(translated) Qoobo (CUBO) is a cushion type therapy robot with a tail. When gently stroking, it fluffs, when you stroke a lot, it buzzes, and sometimes at a whim, it shakes the tail and responds. It is communication that does not need words to heal you, like an animal. Every day with healing begins with tail therapy.

The Qoobo by the Japanese company Yukai Engineering , is a wonderful plush pillow with a wagging tail and a buzzing purr inside , similar to that of a cat. The Qoobo, however, is completely without species. This faceless fuzzy creature is designed with strategically placed sensors that increasingly reacts with increased interaction . It’s the “tailed cushion that heals your heart”.

