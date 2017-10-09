Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Qoobo, A Comforting Faceless Plush Robot Pillow That Wags Its Tail and Purrs Just Like a Cat

by at on

qooba robotic cat tail

The Qoobo by the Japanese company Yukai Engineering, is a wonderful plush pillow with a wagging tail and a buzzing purr inside, similar to that of a cat. The Qoobo, however, is completely without species. This faceless fuzzy creature is designed with strategically placed sensors that increasingly reacts with increased interaction. It’s the “tailed cushion that heals your heart”.

(translated) Qoobo (CUBO) is a cushion type therapy robot with a tail. When gently stroking, it fluffs, when you stroke a lot, it buzzes, and sometimes at a whim, it shakes the tail and responds. It is communication that does not need words to heal you, like an animal. Every day with healing begins with tail therapy.

Lap Qoobo

qoobo chair

Qoobo Windowsill

Qoobo pillow

qoobo lap

via Nerdist


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy