The New York Times Puzzle Expert Demonstrates the Deliberate Process Behind Creating Crossword Puzzles

In the third episode of Wired Masterminds, puzzle expert (cruciverbalist) and magician David Kwong explains and demonstrates the deliberate process that he uses in order to create challenging crossword puzzles for The New York Times on a regular basis.

A crossword puzzle is a type of word puzzle where there’s always an across and down. Every letter is checked meaning if you don’t know one way, you could probably figure it out the other way …the daily puzzle in the New York Times crossword 15 by 15, Sunday’s 21 by 21. Monday is the easiest day of the week and Saturday is the hardest.