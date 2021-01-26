Musical Puppy Plays Jaunty Tunes on a Nose Flute

A beautiful beagle puppy named Princess Leia performed a jaunty, yet slightly nasal tune on what remained of a squeaky toy that she used as a nose flute. The dog was so happy with the results that she happily performed several more. According to her human Angel Marie, Princess Leia is a goofy dog who loves her toys well beyond their intended use.

10-month-old rescued, beagle mix enjoys playing with her toys even after she shreds them. This was the plastic from the inside of a squeaky donut toy she had been playing with. …She is a character by nature and has a typical sweet goofy hound dog.