Sneaky Puppy Licks Pizza Through Vent Holes in Box

A sneaky blue Staffordshire bull terrier puppy hilariously found a loophole of sorts when he discovered that he could lick the pizza that his human Joe brought home through the vent holes in the box. Joe chalked this up to the joys of puppyhood.

Hungry Staffy

Here’s the same puppy sans pizza.

via Boing Boing