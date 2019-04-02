A Frisky Little Puppy Acts As a Personal Seeing Eye Dog for His Older Blind Canine Brother

A frisky little puppy named Maverick is a faithful companion and seeing-eye dog to Charlie, an 11 year old dog who lost both his eyes to glaucoma. The two adopted brothers are the best of friends and get on quite well even when there’s a standoff in their friendly game of tug-o-war.

Charlie and Maverick here. Just a couple of happy pups. Charlie is almost 11 years old and Maverick is 4 months old. Charlie had glaucoma which led to his double enucleation (both eyes removed). Now, Maverick is here to help Charlie around and Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners. Definitely a work in progress.

via Neatorama