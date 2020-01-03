An Amazing Collection of Pulp Magazines Going Back 75 Years Is Available Online at The Internet Archive

In their admirable mission to keep history alive, the Internet Archive worked with anonymous contributors, The Pulp Magazines Project and The Pulp to scan an amazing collection of Pulp Magazines and put them online for anyone to access at anytime at The Pulp Magazine Archive.

Pulp Magazines were published from 1896 through 1950s, with their popularity peaking in the 1920s and 1930s. These periodicals were known as “the pulps” due to the wood upon which they were printed.