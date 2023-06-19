Male Puffer Fish Constructs Underwater Sand Mandala to Attract Mate

A clip from the David Attenborough-narrated BBC Earth/PBS series Big Pacific showcases the remarkable talent of the male white-spotted puffer fish who creates complex and beautiful underwaater sand mandalas in an earnest attempt to attract a mate. If he succeeds, the mandala then becomes a nest for future eggs.

This three-inch long pufferfish is a male who is trying to attract a mate. He constantly shovels sand into a circle with intricate details. Then he decorates the pattern with shells. If a female approves, they will mate, and the circle will become a nest for the developing eggs.

This video was part of a longer animal compilation.

via Good News Network