Puddles Pity Party Sings a Heartfelt Old Timey Cover of the Tom Waits Lullaby ‘On the Nickel’

The incredible velvet-voiced Puddles Pity Party sang a beautifully heartfelt old timey rendition of the brilliant Tom Waits lullaby “On the Nickel” from the album Heart Attack and Vine and film of the same name. Puddles was skillfully accompanied by Sweet Dick Rowlinson on tack piano.

Tom Waits music is near and dear to me and this is one of my favorites. I asked Sweet Dick to join me on tack piano which clearly had been drinking. I like Rich’s duct tape bowler hat and crimson waist coat.

The original version of the song performed live in 1979.